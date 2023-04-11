SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced today it is continuing its expansion with the opening of its newest office location in Seattle. Verkada's Seattle team joins the company's 1,500 employees and 14 global offices in its mission to protect people and property.
"Opening our Seattle office is a significant step in Verkada's expansion," said Ryan Bettencourt, Senior Vice President of Sales at Verkada. "Seattle, with its thriving tech scene and strong pool of talent, is an ideal place for us to be as we continue to expand in the Pacific Northwest."
"Verkada has not only built an incredible platform and products that its customers love, but it has also built an incredible culture," said Clay. "This team radiates excitement and energy about the technology that Verkada is building to empower our customers to operate safer, smarter buildings. I'm so excited to build and lead this new Seattle-based team."
Verkada is actively hiring for over 300 roles across its 15 global offices. For more information, visit our careers page.
About Verkada
Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 15,700 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals' privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada offers seven product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, guest management, mailroom management and intercoms — that provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.
