Blending the best of identity resolution and real-time ad audience creation, the partnership will drive predictable growth for advertisers and agencies

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced its partnership with Salesmaster.ai, an AI-powered growth solution. This first-time partnership blends together the best of both worlds of identity resolution and real-time ad audience creation to find the people that are ready to convert in your funnel and group them by intent.

