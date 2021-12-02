ROSEMONT, Ill. and SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VHT, Inc., the parent company of VHT Studios, and Collabra Technology, Inc. today announced the acquisition of the TourFactory photography network.
This transaction brings together the nation's two largest real estate photographer networks and provides unparalleled coverage to nationwide real estate brokerage firms, property management companies, mortgage providers, appraisal firms and any company relying on stunning professional photographs to market homes, properties, and businesses.
The combination of VHT Studios' photographers and the TourFactory network of independent photographers and photography companies gives leading national real estate brands access to the world's largest network of professional real estate photographers. It also ensures that local real estate agents have access to even more dedicated visual marketing professionals with additional tools and resources to provide world-class service.
As part of this transaction, VHT and Collabra have entered into a multi-faceted partnership that will shape the real estate marketing industry for years to come. Under the agreement, Collabra will take an ownership stake in VHT, Inc., and VHT will assume ownership and management of the TourFactory platform for real estate photographers. Collabra will continue to provide its industry-leading listing marketing technology through the TourFactory network. In addition, VHT Studios will now become a sales channel for Collabra's Powerhouse marketing solutions, providing current and prospective VHT customers with access to Collabra technology.
The combination strengthens VHT's market leadership by extending the reach and depth of its real estate photography platform and support for real estate photographers. It will also allow Collabra to focus on building new and innovative marketing technology for an industry under siege due to disruption.
"This partnership means enhancements and benefits for the TourFactory platform, providers, and clients by leveraging VHT's 22 years of developing new visual marketing technologies for real estate," said Brian Balduf, CEO and Chairman of VHT Studios.
"Real estate professionals anywhere in the country can have high quality, professionally produced photography, 3D tours, drone video, aerial photographs, floor plans and virtual staging provided by local experts backed by the resources of the pioneer in the industry," Balduf added.
TourFactory and VHT Studios are both long established and trusted brands in the real estate photography and visual marketing industry with more than 40 years of combined experience.
"TourFactory has always focused on supporting local photographers by providing a convenient and robust platform to help manage their businesses and by providing marketing services to their clients," said Russ Cofano, CEO of Collabra Technology.
"VHT Studios is a foundational business partner to the nation's leading brokerages, builders and property management firms. The combination provides the best of both worlds, making it even easier for real estate professionals to work with the top creative talent in their markets and have access to powerful marketing tools as well," added Cofano.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
About VHT Studios
VHT Studios delivers excellence in professional photography, virtual tour videos, virtual staging, interactive floor plans, drone photography and video, 3D tours, and image management services to top professionals looking to become even more successful. Since 1998, VHT Studios has managed the corporate real estate photography and video programs for market leading and national real estate organizations to maximize their return on investment in the visual assets used to promote their properties, agents and brands. VHT Studios' services ensure properties get seen more, sell and rent faster and at a greater price, which also helps attract new clients. For more information, visit http://www.vht.com.
About Collabra Technology
Collabra Technology provides digital marketing technology and services enabling real estate agents, teams, brokerages, builders, and developers to accelerate sales through powerful digital marketing solutions. For more information, please visit CollabraTechnology.com.
