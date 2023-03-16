Via_Logo

Via_Logo

 By Via

The acquisition will advance the company's vision to be the operating system for every aspect of public mobility

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via, the global leader in TransitTech, announced today that it has acquired Citymapper, the UK-based premier journey planning app and transit technology company. On the heels of Via's recent financing round, the Citymapper acquisition accelerates Via's vision to build the end-to-end digital infrastructure for transit systems. While Via's software enables cities and transit agencies to efficiently plan and operate their public transit networks, Citymapper empowers transit riders with the ability to navigate the urban transport network through intuitive and beautifully designed apps. By integrating Citymapper into its platform, Via will be able to connect all elements of a transit system, offering a unified solution for cities, transit agencies, and riders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.