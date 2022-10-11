Animal health companies join forces to provide veterinarians across the country with more options for treating cancer in dogs

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Vidium Animal Health announced today that it has partnered with Torigen Pharmaceuticals, an animal health biologics company, to offer genomic testing and precision medicine to more veterinarians. By opening up the use of personalized, precision medicine to the veterinary marketplace, Vidium and Torigen are providing specialists and general practicing veterinarians with more options to advance the care of dogs with cancer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.