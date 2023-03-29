VinAudit.com, a leading provider of vehicle history reports, is positioned to meet the rising demand for automotive retail intelligence in the United States and Canada through a new product - the automotive market data feeds.
SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VinAudit.com, a leading provider of vehicle history reports, is positioned to meet the rising demand for automotive retail intelligence in the United States. As manufacturing ramps back up and auto sales recover, more businesses look to companies like VinAudit.com for access to sales and inventory data from dealerships across the country.
Automotive retail intelligence refers to data collection and analysis in the auto retail industry. The goal is to make data-driven decisions for better customer service, greater efficiency, and higher profits. With the ability to track market trends, businesses are better equipped to plan strategically and gain a competitive advantage. The outlook for those selling automotive retail intelligence is likely positive, given the growing importance of data and technology in the auto industry. Some of the businesses that can benefit from VinAudit's services include marketing and research firms, financial institutions, insurers, car rental companies, auto parts retailers and distributors, online auto marketplaces, and auto repair and maintenance service providers.
VinAudit's market data feeds offer businesses the ability to monitor every vehicle in 15+ million listings from 70,000+ franchise and independent dealerships across the US and Canada. Tracking these dealerships' active retail inventory enables clients to compare price, mileage, trim, style, and 50+ VIN-level data points. The service is supported by in-house tech specialists who can customize the data sets for smooth integration into clients' systems.
"Since 2014, our team has worked hard to compile the most comprehensive view of the US & Canada retail markets available to the auto industry," said David Wu, CEO of VinAudit. "And we've been surprised by the variety of use cases that our clients have found for this dataset, from pricing individual vehicles, to analyzing dealer performance, to catching open recalls."
VinAudit.com is a data-driven technology company specializing in affordable access to Vehicle History Reports. Founded in 2012, the Kirkland, WA-based company offers a full report that covers vehicle specifications, accident history, title information, odometer readings, and more. As an official access provider for the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS), VinAudit aggregates historical data from dozens of government agencies and industry partners into a comprehensive VIN-based report. VinAudit.com also offers "vehicle data without the brand" through APIs and a reseller program, empowering businesses to use and sell NMVTIS and independent data under their own brands.
