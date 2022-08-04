(PRNewsfoto/VIOME)

(PRNewsfoto/VIOME)

 By Viome Life Sciences

The technology behind Viome's at-home saliva test has received FDA breakthrough designation, powering the first test in the world to detect biomarkers associated with oral cancer and throat cancer with 95% specificity and 90% sensitivity rates

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven biotechnology company, announces the arrival of its CancerDetect™ test for oral & throat cancer, the first to launch in a series of diagnostic tests in development. This test is the first to detect biomarkers for early-stage oral and throat cancers based on technology that has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. CancerDetect™ is available to individuals at higher risk of developing these cancers, fulfilling an unmet need for advanced, earlier detection when it is most easy to treat. Viome's launch of the CancerDetect™ signifies a promising future for saliva-based, early cancer detection testing with Viome's advanced mRNA technology and AI-powered platform.   

