Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle is one of seven sites in the nation to host the training program

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) is launching an undergraduate medical training program for students from Morehouse School of Medicine. Virginia Mason Medical Center is one of seven sites in the nation, and the only site in the Pacific Northwest, selected by CommonSpirit Health and Morehouse School of Medicine, to address two of the most pressing challenges in health care – a shortage of diverse clinicians and the need for more equitable care. 

