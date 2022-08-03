VMFH Launches Madrona Health, a new specialty pharmacy, with Confluence Health

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and Confluence Health announced the creation of Madrona Health, LLC, a new joint venture to expand specialty pharmacy services across the Pacific Northwest. This unique partnership will increase access to vital specialty medicines for patients with rare or complex conditions in areas that are typically underserved. 

