The Power of Leverage Brings Ideas From Industry Experts On How To Scale
SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virtudesk, the leading virtual assistant company, is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs with the skills they need for success. They did it through their webinar series, which has been well received by 5,000 business owners across different industries each week - now, these tips are coming in podcast form! The new Power of Leverage Podcast offers listeners access and training from some top-tier leaders so you can optimize your systems & processes while focusing only where needed: revenue-generating activities.
A range of business leaders and inspiring guests will join the podcast to discuss entrepreneurship and how to grow your business.
Recent guests have included Byron Lazine (Co-founder of Broke Media Agent), Kelly Cardenas (Brand and Cultural efficiency Coach), Ivan Estrada (Inspirational business leader and highly ranked real estate broker), and Buck Wise (CMO and Co-Founder of Wise Property Group).
"It is a true honor to have the opportunity to sit down and speak with the trailblazing business minds and thought leaders of today. The number of tools and training in our discussions help make a business go from good to becoming a business that can withstand any recession or economic downturn," stated the CEO of Virtudesk and host of the podcast. Listeners can tune in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts or watch it on YouTube as a video podcast.
With the financial world as it stands, Virtudesk wants its content to reach and support more business owners than ever before. To do this, they are creating short-form videos showcasing everything from Quotables to sharing top tools taken away from each episode. These clips will be shared across many social media platforms, including YouTube/TikTok, Instagram, Linkedin & Facebook. Their goal with a widely scattered content strategy is twofold: firstly, raising awareness about what you can learn on our podcasting; secondly, to continue developing an educational division that teaches business owners within various industries how best to utilize their time--how to invest in team member support and strategies for revenue growth.
The Power of Leverage Podcast is the "go-to" source for top real estate agents and business owners looking to scale their business and their revenue, along with virtual team managers learning tools in implementing growth with their remote working community. Trending topics include:
Scaling your business through strategic content marketing
Virtudesk was founded in 2016 by Pavel Stepanov. Virtudesk is dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, including real estate agents and other business professionals being included on this year's Inc. 5000's fastest-growing company, ranking #1068.
