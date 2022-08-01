LOS LUNAS, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and Youth Development Inc. in Valencia County will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Los Lunas. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"Get Up and Get Moving provides youth and families of Valencia County with opportunities improve both their physical and mental health. YDI is thankful for the long partnership and sponsorship from our national sponsors, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Siemens Foundation for sponsoring the health fair," said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.