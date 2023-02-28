VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voice4Equity announced it joined a national cohort of organizations receiving funding and support from NewSchools Venture Fund to diversify the education workforce and improve the preparation of leaders of color.

The investment from NewSchools will help Voice4Equity expand its multi-level programs focused on high school girls, aspiring school superintendents, and sitting superintendents to develop their policy voice, power and influence. The investment will also support the development of new technology that provides access for women education leaders to relevant and useful data, and enable peer-to-peer communications and networking.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.