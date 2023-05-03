By Volpara Health, Inc.

Volpara improves efficiency, accuracy and quality of the whole mammogram process

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, is attending the 2023 Society of Breast Imaging annual symposium, May 4-7 in Maryland. The company will be showcasing how breast care professionals can use its software to quantify cancer risk and provide personalized care planning as well as help improve efficiency, accuracy and quality of the whole mammography process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.