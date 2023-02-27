Vouched Logo

Vouched Logo

 By Vouched

Vouched now covers more than 85% of the global population, as demand accelerates for its platform to securely automate KYC and KYP compliance to better serve patients and drive revenue

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched, an AI-driven identity verification platform, today announced $6.3 million financing led by BHG VC and SpringRock Ventures, as well as prior investors Darrell Cavens and Mark Vadon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.