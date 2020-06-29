FEDERAL WAY, Wash., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Bay, a trusted maker of effective pain relief products, today announced the availability of certified level 1 protection disposable face masks. Affordable enough to wear a new mask every day without laundering, these disposable masks comply with states guidelines now requiring face coverings for the nose and mouth. Because they're not intended for medical use, users can feel good about their purchase knowing they aren't depleting necessary supplies required for front-line medical personnel. For a limited time, these high-quality face masks are being offered at a steep discount and come with both free shipping and a complementary heating patch.
Each disposable face mask is hypoallergenic and offers a layer of meltblown fiber to filter out small particles. Smooth elastic earloops, latex- and fiberglass-free materials, and an adjustable nose piece all provide users with comfort and convenience all day long. Disposable face masks complement the company's full line of products including heating pads, neck wraps, and fabric face masks, all of which are made in the USA. Disposable masks are available for purchase in packages of 10, 20, 50, 100, and 1,000. Large commercial purchasing is also available at a volume discount.
"We understand that many families and businesses are currently in need of high-quality disposable face masks to comply with state guidelines," explained Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay. "We've chosen these disposable face masks for their comfort and quality, and we use these at our own facilities in Washington. Offering disposable face masks is our way to serve the public and to be socially responsible while helping to support families and businesses in need."
To learn more or to purchase disposable face masks, visit https://sunny-bay.com/collections/face-masks.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
Contact:
Sam Wright.
Sunny Bay
253.678.1361
