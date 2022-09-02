K-12 students across Washington attend their first day of class at high-quality online school with six years of experience educating students virtually
TURNWATER, Wash., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, began its 2022-2023 school year this week, with students logging on to attend their first day of virtual learning. The school currently serves more than 2,200 students, both new and returning, across the state of Washington.
Washington Connections Academy prides itself on years of expertise in the learning-from-home model. Teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to online learning; emphasizing the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. The fully accredited online school offers students a complete school experience through opportunities to develop fundamental life skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities to prepare them for current and future success.
"We are excited to finally welcome students, both new and existing, back to their virtual classrooms," said Jenn Francis, executive director of Washington Connections Academy network of schools. "We are proud to provide Washington families a true online school option that has been carefully designed for the virtual environment, where students benefit from our high-quality, diverse course offerings and meet their education goals throughout their academic journey."
Students head back to school on the heels of the school's recently released 2021-2022 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Washington Connections Academy. According to the survey results:
92 percent of parents agree their children are satisfied with the program
92 percent of parents agree that the curriculum is high quality
91 percent of parents agree their children are making good progress
90 percent of parents would recommend Washington Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program
In addition to the rigorous curriculum, Washington Connections Academy offers innovative and diverse courses, including foreign languages, game design, business law, sign language and more. Additionally, the school offers a flexible learning environment for children with a dynamic schedule, students who are ahead or behind in the classroom, learn at a different pace from their peers or want a more individualized approach to learning. Beyond the curriculum, Washington Connections Academy provides numerous socialization opportunities for its students. For this upcoming semester, Washington Connections Academy students can take advantage of the school's free online clubs and activities, where they can collaborate with others interested in art, science, sports, gaming and more.
Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is still open. Families interested in Washington Connections Academy's flexible virtual learning approach are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student.
Washington Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school delivering a meaningful, high-quality online learning experience that keeps students engaged and motivated. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. Washington Connections Academy in partnership with the Mary M. Knight School District serves grades K-8and Washington Connections Academy in partnership with Goldendale School District serves grades K-12. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.WashingtonConnectionsAcademy.com.
