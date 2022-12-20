WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five-year legal battle ended with a jury awarding more than $1.55 Million to Mamie Preston against Todd Ragimov. The D.C. jury reached its verdict on November 4, 2022, after a four-week trial presided by Associate Judge Ebony M. Scott. Preston was represented by Tesfaye Mohamed, senior attorney at Anacostia Law Group.

Washington D.C. Jury holds fraudulent developer accountable for destroying a longtime resident's home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.