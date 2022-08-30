Washington Poison Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Poison Center)

Washington Poison Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Poison Center)

 By Washington Poison Center

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent call data from the Washington Poison Center (WAPC) reflects statewide trends in exponential increases of drug overdoses involving fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number of patient calls involving fentanyl increased 308% (36 to 147 calls). Calls in 2022 have already surpassed 2021, with 234 calls documented as of July 12, and 466 calls projected by the end of the year. As fentanyl overdose continues to increase, it is essential for everyone to know how to help individuals who are overdosing.

