MATTAWA, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently released proposed 2023-25 House Capital Budget includes $361,000 for the Port of Mattawa Event Center.  Rep. Bryan Sandlin (representing the 15th Legislative District and also a member of House Capital Budget Committee) played a key role in helping to get this important funding for the Event Center included in the House Capital Budget.

The $361,000 in funding will be used to upgrade the Event Center to accommodate the fast-growing southern Grant County area (Mattawa and Desert Aire), as there is a rapidly increasing demand for business conferences and meetings, community events, education and training space and classrooms, and a gathering hall for community needs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.