OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court upheld Jan. 20 a record $18 million fine against a food industry trade group for campaign finance reporting violations committed in 2013.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, now called the Consumer Brands Association, was fined for not reporting the names of its members that contributed $11 million toward defeating a GMO-labeling initiative.
In a 5-4 ruling, the majority rejected claims that the penalty was unconstitutionally excessive. The court said the fine could be based on the amount the association concealed from disclosure.
Dissenting justices said the trade group was guilty of reporting violations and that the amount of money involved was irrelevant.
In a statement, Consumer Brands said it will will pursue all legal options, including petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The state’s legal process has been tainted by partisan politics, and the ruling in this case will chill core political speech by legitimate organizations based on their viewpoints,” said Stacy Papadopoulos, general counsel and senior vice president of operations and initiatives.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the ruling was a “complete and total victory for Washington state.”
“More importantly, this is a victory for fair and transparent elections in Washington, and a defeat of special interest dark money,” he said on Twitter.
The fine is by far the largest ever in the U.S. for campaign finance violations, topping the $3.8 million levied by the Federal Elections Commission against the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. in 2006.
The case drew interest from business organizations, including the Washington Farm Bureau, that said in an amicus brief that the unprecedented penalty would chill political speech by trade groups.
In a previous ruling, the state Supreme Court had upheld the association’s conviction. The trade group reported itself as the source of campaign funds, but did not initially list individual companies. The trade group had hoped to shield its members from threats and boycotts by anti-GMO activists.
At issue Thursday was whether the $18 million fine violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on excessive punishments.
The association argued that at most it should be fined $622,800, a calculation based on the number of incomplete and late reports.
Writing for the majority, Justice Steven Gonzalez said the Thurston County judge who imposed the $18 million fine was justified in looking beyond the number of reporting violations, including the amount of money involved.
“The (association’s) offense struck at the core of open elections,” Gonzalez wrote. Justices Susan Owens, Mary Yu, Raquel Montoya-Lewis and G. Helen Whitener signed the opinion.
In the dissenting opinion, Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud said the majority opinion conflicted with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bajakajian ruling.
In that case, a man failed to declare he was leaving the U.S. with more than $10,000 in cash, a reporting requirement meant to uncover drug trafficking and other illegal activity.
The man actually had $357,144 stashed in a suitcase. The government tried to seize it all, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that was too much. The money belonged to the man lawfully. His only crime was not reporting it.
Likewise, Gordon McCloud wrote, the grocery association committed only reporting violations. The fine should have been based on the failure to report, not the amount of speech, she wrote.
Justices Charles Johnson, Barbara Madsen and Debra Stephens signed Gordon McCloud’s dissent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.