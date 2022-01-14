PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota RAV4 are now available for purchase at your local Washington Toyota dealership, Toyota of Puyallup. To help local crossover SUV shoppers learn more about these new Toyota models, the dealership has added model research pages of the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota RAV4 to its website. With the information provided, drivers can now make an informed decision as to which new Toyota crossover SUV is the right vehicle for their specific driving needs.
The 2022 Toyota Highlander model research page offers a closer and more detailed look at this three-row crossover SUV. Information available includes details regarding the 2022 Toyota Highlander's seating capacity, cargo space, engine specifications, safety systems and technology and comfort features. Some of the highlights of the 2022 Toyota Highlander are available all-wheel drive, a 5,000-lb towing capacity, wireless smartphone charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and much more.
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 model research page offers information that crossover SUV shoppers will want to know about, including the model's horsepower and torque ratings, technology and comfort features as well as its available driver-assistance safety technologies. Popular features that drivers can find in a new 2022 Toyota RAV4 include a 9-inch multimedia display screen, Wi-Fi Connect, Bluetooth®, multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and many others.
To learn more about the new 2022 Toyota Highlander or 2022 Toyota RAV4, crossover SUV shoppers can visit the dealership's website to read the model research pages by going to http://www.toyotaofpuyallup.com. Drivers may also contact a sales professional to ask further questions regarding these models or to schedule a test drive by calling 253-286-6000 or by driving to 1400 River Road.
