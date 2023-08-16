WashMe Holdings Revolutionizes the Car Wash Industry by Partnering Up with HokuApps and inkbyte to Build a Cutting-Edge Mobile App Which Gives Customers The Ability To Wash Their Cars At Any Partner Wash In The WashMe Network.
WashMe Holdings is a pioneer in the car wash space, building the first nationwide car wash membership platform using a multi-branded network of independent and franchise-owned car wash locations in the United States, and soon beyond. WashMe has quickly built their "Partner Wash Network" to over 70+ locations, across 13 states, seamlessly integrating platforms with each brand and location. WashMe offers access to a wide variety of car wash types, from full-service to express, soft touch to touchless, all with one membership at one low price. This convenience at an affordable price makes the WashMe membership and Partner Wash Network, the way of the future in the car wash industry.
FLORAHOME, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WashMe Holdings, Inc. partnered with inkbyte LLC, a full service creative agency and HokuApps, a global player in the next-generation of enterprise mobility solutions, to build and deploy a robust one stop solution that allows them to serve their customers digitally wherever they are. WashMe Holdings stands out as the first national car wash network. By using the WashMe app, customers can now have any vehicle they own, including family cars, company cars, and rental cars, washed at any Partner Wash across the country, rather than being limited to just single brand car wash. All of this is available at a single, affordable monthly fee. WashMe Holdings utilized HokuApps' low code platform to develop a centralized booking management system that is inclusive of functions such as viewing nearby Partner Wash locations and their ratings, transaction history, referrals, membership profile and benefits, QR codes, notifications and alerts as well as providing reporting capabilities.
