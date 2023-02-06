Washington Traffic Safety Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

Washington Traffic Safety Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

 By Washington Traffic Safety Commission

WTSC reminds football fans to make a game plan to get a sober ride home

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) is reminding Washingtonians to plan their post-watch party route home on February 12.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.