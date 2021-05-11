BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weave.AI, the leading provider of AI-powered ESG intelligence and client engagement automation, is honored to have been included as a member of the prestigious WealthTech100, the annual list of the world's most innovative technology vendors transforming the global investment and banking industries.
Weave.AI was selected from a list of over 1000 companies by an esteemed panel of analysts and industry experts overseen by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm. The prestigious list recognizes the world's most innovative tech solution providers addressing the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by asset managers, private banks, and financial advisors.
Weave.AI helps investors evaluate the materiality of ESG claims, improve portfolio allocation, reduce investment risks, and better engage clients, regulators and companies. It employs advanced AI to automatically and transparently analyze and benchmark ESG disclosures and performance. Our flagship ESG product, Weave Spectrum ESG, is used to benchmark entire industries, peer groups or custom portfolios and produces detailed gap analyses and deep insights (called smart talking points) that boost transparency, investment decision-making, stewardship, and stakeholder engagement while lowering investment and regulatory risks.
Companies also employ Spectrum ESG to gain industry-wide insights into what ESG issues are most material to their peer group and to current or prospective investors, and to identify specifically where they need to improve their ESG activities and disclosures to attract more investors and lower their cost of capital.
Weave Spectrum Engage helps asset managers automate and turbocharge client and stakeholder engagement by transforming long, arcane reports into visual, engaging, and interactive talking points, thereby boosting AUMs while lowering investment and regulatory risk.
"Global AUMs are projected to exceed $150T by 2025, fueled in large part by millennials and the ongoing $68T transfer of wealth, the largest in history. ESG assets are projected to exceed $53T, a third of global AUMs. However, investors remain frustrated by the lack of ESG disclosure standards, the prevalence of greenwashing, huge (and noisy) disclosure volumes, and opaque and inconsistent ESG ratings models. This in turn stymies stakeholder engagement, stewardship, and data-driven portfolio allocation, and increases investment risk," said Nosa Omoigui, CEO and Founder of Weave.AI. "Besides, what constitutes a huge opportunity to grow AUMs also carries risk: 75% of millennials, long sensitized to modern and highly engaging consumer tools, now demand instant, on-demand engagement to win or keep their business. Asset managers, completely overwhelmed with data, continue to struggle with this. The average firm receives over 40,000 reports every week, yet less than 1% of them are ever read. The result is that vast amounts of organizational knowledge are never leveraged to better engage or retain clients."
Weave Spectrum ESG is an intelligent AI assistant that automatically and transparently analyzes and benchmarks ESG disclosures and performance to help asset managers evaluate the materiality of ESG claims, improve portfolio allocation, reduce investment risks, and better engage clients, regulators, companies, and internal stakeholders.
Weave Spectrum Engage employs advanced AI to read content across a wide variety of channels, internal and external, and distill out only the most relevant facts, graphics, and trends—called smart talking points—to help more rapidly build personalized, compelling stories for each client. This boosts client acquisition, engagement and retention and drives AUM growth. These stories—called Weaves—are snackable, digestible, interactive, and measurable, a format optimized for today's busy information consumer."
"Established banks and investment firms need to be aware of the latest innovations to remain competitive in the current market, which is heavily focused on digital distribution and increased use of customer data, and even more so post Covid-19," said Richard Sachar, director of FinTech Global. "The WealthTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."
A full list of the WealthTech100 can be found at WealthTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.
