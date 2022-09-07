One of the largest health systems in Georgia to equip security officers with TASER 7 devices, as well as provide de-escalation tools and training, to promote a safer hospital environment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that Wellstar Health will equip hospital security officers across their network of Georgia hospital campuses with de-escalation tools and training, as well as TASER 7 energy devices.

