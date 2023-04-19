SPOKANE, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry AI, a leader in the restaurant AI technology industry, announced today that it's expanding use of camera-based drive-thru timers in partnership with Wenspok Companies, a Spokane-based franchise operator of Wendy's operating 65+ restaurants.

Wenspok began testing Berry's camera-based drive-thru timers last year. The system provides more actionable data than traditional loop timers, is easier to install and maintain, and helps restaurants improve speed of service. The success in testing fueled Wenspok's desire to add the technology to more locations and is committed to an upcoming rollout.

