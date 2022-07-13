Westcott Homes announces their newest townhome community, Balbirnie Park in Kenmore, WA, will be opening early this summer.
KENMORE, Wash. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westcott Homes is pleased to announce their newest townhome community, Balbirnie Park in Kenmore, WA. The distinctive neighborhood, located minutes away from I-405 & I-5, features 83 modern townhomes with spectacular floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities. Construction has started on this one of a kind community and they're planning on a Grand Opening in July.
Nestled in the community of Kenmore, Balbirnie Park offers close proximity to job centers, award winning schools, a variety of restaurants and plenty of recreational opportunities. Not only is Balbirnie Park minutes from the shores of Lake Washington and the Burke Gillman Trail, the community itself includes an off leash dog park, tot lot, and territorial views.
Balbirnie Park combines modern living and smart design with today's active homeowners in mind. These 2, 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans provide flexibility and convenience so you can live your best life. Enjoy a large contemporary kitchen, quartz countertops, covered and heated outdoor living spaces, SMART lighting, luxurious master bathroom, office space, 2 car garage and extra storage throughout.
In the words of satisfied homeowner Ryan, "My life is indeed simplified and your team had their finger firmly on the pulse of tech-industry millennials with the design and included features."
