 By Weyerhaeuser Company

Normal operations to resume with approval of new contract with IAM

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the successful resolution of a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations, and the approval of a new contract will result in the restoration of operations at all sites.

