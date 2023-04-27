Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company
  • Achieved net earnings of $151 million, or $0.21 per diluted share
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $395 million, a 7 percent increase compared with fourth quarter 2022
  • Returned approximately $800 million in cash to shareholders through base and supplemental dividends
  • Increased quarterly base dividend by 5.6 percent

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $151 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion. This compares with net earnings of $771 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. There were no special items in first quarter 2023. Net earnings before special items were $978 million for the same period last year and $171 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $395 million compared with $1.5 billion for the same period last year and $369 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.