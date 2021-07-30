Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company

SEATTLE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $1.37 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion. This compares with net earnings of $72 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $681 million for the first quarter of 2021. There were no special items in second quarter or first quarter 2021. Net earnings before special items was $77 million for the same period last year, or 11 cents per diluted share.

View our earnings release and financial statements in a printer-friendly PDF.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.6 billion compared with $386 million for the same period last year and $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

"In the second quarter, our teams again delivered the company's strongest quarterly results on record, surpassing last quarter's Adjusted EBITDA record by over 40 percent," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Year-to-date, our Adjusted EBITDA is almost $2 billion higher than this time last year and exceeds our full year results for each of the last 14 years. We also generated record operating cash flow in the quarter and reduced long-term debt by another $225 million. Looking forward, our outlook remains favorable for continued strength in residential construction, our financial position is exceptionally strong, and with year-to-date Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution of almost $1.9 billion, we are excited for the opportunity to return significant cash to shareholders through the variable supplemental component of our new dividend framework."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



2021



2021



2020

(millions, except per share data)



Q1



Q2



Q2

Net sales



$2,506



$3,144



$1,631

Net earnings



$681



$1,028



$72

Net earnings per diluted share



$0.91



$1.37



$0.10

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



750



752



747

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)



$681



$1,028



$77

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)



$0.91



$1.37



$0.11

Adjusted EBITDA(1)



$1,101



$1,573



$386

Net cash from operations



$698



$1,308



$391

Adjusted FAD(3)



$645



$1,236



$317





(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.





(2)

Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.





(3)

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



2021



2021





(millions)



Q1



Q2



Change

Net sales



$513



$541



$28

Net contribution to pretax earnings



$108



$113



$5

Adjusted EBITDA



$172



$180



$8

Q2 2021 Performance – In the West, export sales realizations increased significantly from the first quarter and export sales volumes were modestly higher as the company shifted additional volume to the export market to serve higher demand, particularly from China. Fee harvest volumes were comparable as the company continued salvage operations. Domestic sales realizations were slightly lower as salvage activity continued to yield a greater mix of smaller diameter logs. In the South, fee harvest volumes increased significantly and sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs were slightly higher. In both regions, forestry and road expenses increased seasonally.

Q3 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the second quarter. In the West, the company anticipates slightly lower fee harvest volumes, seasonally higher forestry and road expenses, and higher per unit log and haul costs. The company expects moderately higher export sales realizations and slightly lower domestic sales realizations. In the South, the company expects significantly higher fee harvest volumes, slightly higher per unit log and haul costs, and seasonally higher forestry and road expenses. Sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower due to mix.

In July 2021, the company completed the previously announced sale of 145,000 acres of timberlands in the North Cascades region of Washington. Third quarter will include a gain of approximately $30 million on this transaction, which will be reported as a special item.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



2021



2021





(millions)



Q1



Q2



Change

Net sales



$106



$110



$4

Net contribution to pretax earnings



$66



$63



($3)

Adjusted EBITDA



$96



$91



($5)

Q2 2021 Performance – The number of real estate acres sold and the average price per acre decreased compared with the first quarter due to the timing of real estate sales and mix of properties sold. Energy & Natural Resources earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased, primarily due to higher production of construction materials.

Q3 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings will be significantly higher than third quarter 2020 due to a lower average basis resulting from the mix of properties sold. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to third quarter 2020. The company now expects full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $290 million, an increase from the $255 million previously expected.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



2021



2021





(millions)



Q1



Q2



Change

Net sales



$2,021



$2,629



$608

Net contribution to pretax earnings



$840



$1,338



$498

Adjusted EBITDA



$889



$1,386



$497

Q2 2021 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased 25 percent and 48 percent, respectively, compared with first quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber increased moderately. Oriented strand board production and sales volumes were modestly lower, and unit manufacturing costs increased, due to planned maintenance outages. Production and sales volumes for solid section and I-joist products increased and sales realizations improved as the company continued to benefit from previously announced price increases. Raw material costs for Wood Products increased, primarily for Canadian logs, oriented strand board webstock, resin and veneer.

Q3 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the second quarter. To date, third quarter benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly lower than the second quarter average. The company expects higher sales volumes and improved unit manufacturing costs for lumber and oriented strand board, as well as higher raw material costs.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



2021



2021





(millions)



Q1



Q2



Change

Net charge to pretax earnings



($65)



($84)



($19)

Adjusted EBITDA



($56)



($84)



($28)

Q2 2021 Performance – Second quarter results include an increase in variable compensation expense due to a year-to-date adjustment for performance-based incentive compensation, as well as an increase in the noncash charge from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, primarily due to higher costing within our lumber and log inventories.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 30, 2021 to discuss second quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 30, 2021.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13714048) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13714048). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13714048) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13714048) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses; log sales realizations; forestry and road expenses; log and haul costs; fee harvest volumes; expected gain on the sale of timberlands; raw materials costs for our wood products business; operating rates for the manufacture of our oriented strand board products; and sales volumes for our lumber and oriented strand board products and sales realizations for our engineered wood products lines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
  • market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
  • changes in accounting principles; and
  • other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information contact:



Analysts - Beth Baum, beth.baum@weyerhaeuser.com, (206) 539-3907





Media - Nancy Thompson, nancy.thompson@weyerhaeuser.com, (919) 861-0342

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

(millions)



Timberlands





Real Estate

& ENR





Wood

Products





Unallocated

Items





Total



Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









































Net earnings



































$

681



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





































79



Income taxes





































189



Net contribution (charge) to earnings



$

108





$

66





$

840





$

(65)





$

949



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs























8







8



Interest income and other























(1)







(1)



Operating income (loss)





108







66







840







(58)







956



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





64







3







49







2







118



Basis of real estate sold











27



















27



Adjusted EBITDA



$

172





$

96





$

889





$

(56)





$

1,101



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

(millions)



Timberlands





Real Estate

& ENR





Wood

Products





Unallocated

Items





Total



Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









































Net earnings



































$

1,028



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





































78



Income taxes





































324



Net contribution (charge) to earnings



$

113





$

63





$

1,338





$

(84)





$

1,430



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs























1







1



Interest income and other























(2)







(2)



Operating income (loss)





113







63







1,338







(85)







1,429



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





67







4







48







1







120



Basis of real estate sold











24



















24



Adjusted EBITDA



$

180





$

91





$

1,386





$

(84)





$

1,573



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

(millions)



Timberlands





Real Estate

& ENR





Wood

Products





Unallocated

Items





Total



Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









































Net earnings



































$

72



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)





































103



Income taxes





































60



Net contribution (charge) to earnings



$

75





$

19





$

159





$

(18)





$

235



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs























10







10



Interest income and other























(2)







(2)



Operating income (loss)





75







19







159







(10)







243



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





65







4







47







1







117



Basis of real estate sold











34



















34



Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)

















(8)













(8)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

140





$

57





$

198





$

(9)





$

386







(1)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million net charge related to the early extinguishment of debt.





(2)

Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2021



2021



2020

(millions)



Q1



Q2



Q2

Net earnings



$681



$1,028



$72

Early extinguishment of debt charge







11

Product remediation recovery







(6)

Net earnings before special items



$681



$1,028



$77

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2021



2021



2020





Q1



Q2



Q2

Net earnings per diluted share



$0.91



$1.37



$0.10

Early extinguishment of debt charge







0.02

Product remediation recovery







(0.01)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items



$0.91



$1.37



$0.11

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2021



2021



2020



2021

(millions)



Q1



Q2



Q2



Q2 YTD

Net cash from operations



$698



$1,308



$391



$2,006

Capital expenditures



(53)



(72)



(66)



(125)

Adjustments to FAD(1)







(8)



Adjusted FAD



$645



$1,236



$317



$1,881





(1)

Adjustments to FAD include an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery received in second quarter 2020.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company



























Exhibit 99.2

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)  



Consolidated Statement of Operations







Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date



in millions



March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Net sales



$

2,506





$

3,144





$

1,631





$

5,650





$

3,359



Costs of sales





1,430







1,583







1,283







3,013







2,665



Gross margin





1,076







1,561







348







2,637







694



Selling expenses





20







24







18







44







40



General and administrative expenses





90







95







84







185







158



Other operating costs, net





10







13







3







23







13



Operating income





956







1,429







243







2,385







483



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs





(8)







(1)







(10)







(9)







(19)



Interest income and other





1







2







2







3







3



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





(79)







(78)







(103)







(157)







(188)



Earnings before income taxes





870







1,352







132







2,222







279



Income taxes





(189)







(324)







(60)







(513)







(57)



Net earnings



$

681





$

1,028





$

72





$

1,709





$

222



 

Per Share Information







Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date







March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Earnings per share, basic and diluted



$

0.91





$

1.37





$

0.10





$

2.28





$

0.30



Dividends paid per common share



$

0.17





$

0.17





$





$

0.34





$

0.34



Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):









































Basic





748,718







750,127







746,896







749,429







746,715



Diluted





750,024







751,508







746,984







750,773







747,070



Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)





748,751







749,782







746,251







749,782







746,251



 

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)







Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date



in millions



March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Net earnings



$

681





$

1,028





$

72





$

1,709





$

222



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs





8







1







10







9







19



Interest income and other





(1)







(2)







(2)







(3)







(3)



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





79







78







103







157







188



Income taxes





189







324







60







513







57



Operating income





956







1,429







243







2,385







483



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





118







120







117







238







240



Basis of real estate sold





27







24







34







51







96



Special items included in operating income

















(8)













(20)



Adjusted EBITDA(1)



$

1,101





$

1,573





$

386





$

2,674





$

799







(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company





Total Company Statistics

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)







Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date



in millions



March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Net earnings



$

681





$

1,028





$

72





$

1,709





$

222



Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)

















11













11



Legal benefit





























(12)



Product remediation recovery

















(6)













(6)



Net earnings before special items(2)



$

681





$

1,028





$

77





$

1,709





$

215









Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date







March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Net earnings per diluted share



$

0.91





$

1.37





$

0.10





$

2.28





$

0.30



Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)

















0.02













0.02



Legal benefit





























(0.02)



Product remediation recovery

















(0.01)













(0.01)



Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)



$

0.91





$

1.37





$

0.11





$

2.28





$

0.29







(1)

We recorded a pretax charge of $11 million ($11 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in second quarter 2020. This charge was included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.





(2)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

 

Selected Total Company Items







Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date



in millions



March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Pension and post-employment costs:









































Pension and post-employment service costs



$

11





$

10





$

8





$

21





$

18



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs





8







1







10







9







19



Total company pension and post-employment costs



$

19





$

11





$

18





$

30





$

37



 

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Consolidated Balance Sheet



in millions



March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS

























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents



$

1,016





$

1,777





$

495



Receivables, net





589







702







450



Receivables for taxes





7







7







82



Inventories





505







499







443



Assets held for sale











229









Prepaid expenses and other current assets





141







141







139



Total current assets





2,258







3,355







1,609



Property and equipment, net





1,971







1,965







2,013



Construction in progress





91







102







73



Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion





11,776







11,643







11,827



Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion





265







262







268



Deferred tax assets





106







71







120



Other assets





407







432







401



Total assets



$

16,874





$

17,830





$

16,311





























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities:

























Current maturities of long-term debt



$

150





$

150





$

150



Accounts payable





236







253







204



Accrued liabilities





549







775







596



Total current liabilities





935







1,178







950



Long-term debt, net





5,325







5,100







5,325



Deferred tax liabilities





26







42







24



Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits





893







747







911



Other liabilities





367







363







370



Total liabilities





7,546







7,430







7,580



Total equity





9,328







10,400







8,731



Total liabilities and equity



$

16,874





$

17,830





$

16,311



 

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

 Preliminary results (unaudited)



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







Q1





Q2





Year-to-Date



in millions



March 31,

2021





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020



Cash flows from operations:









































Net earnings



$

681





$

1,028





$

72





$

1,709





$

222



Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:









































Depreciation, depletion and amortization





118







120







117







238







240



Basis of real estate sold





27







24







34







51







96



Deferred income taxes, net





8







11







80







19







(2)



Pension and other post-employment benefits





19







11







18







30







37



Share-based compensation expense





7







8







8







15







15



Change in:









































Receivables, net





(139)







(113)







(30)







(252)







(112)



Receivables and payables for taxes





120







116







(18)







236







61



Inventories





(60)







9







74







(51)







2



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(2)







1







7







(1)







5



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(60)







125







30







65







(61)



Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments





(8)







(25)







(6)







(33)







(16)



Other





(13)







(7)







5







(20)







(10)



Net cash from operations



$

698





$

1,308





$

391





$

2,006





$

477



Cash flows from investing activities:









































Capital expenditures for property and equipment



$

(31)





$

(62)





$

(55)





$

(93)





$

(102)



Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation





(22)







(10)







(11)







(32)







(32)



Acquisition of Alabama timberlands











(149)













(149)









Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities





























362



Proceeds from sale of Montana timberlands





























145



Other











1







1







1







3



Net cash from investing activities



$

(53)





$

(220)





$

(65)





$

(273)





$

376



Cash flows from financing activities:









































Cash dividends on common shares



$

(127)





$

(128)





$





$

(255)





$

(254)



Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt





























732



Payments on long-term debt











(225)







(588)







(225)







(588)



Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit





























550



Payments on line of credit

















(550)













(780)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options





17







28













45







6



Other





(14)







(2)







(3)







(16)







(15)



Net cash from financing activities



$

(124)





$

(327)





$

(1,141)





$

(451)





$

(349)













































Net change in cash and cash equivalents



$

521





$

761





$

(815)





$

1,282





$

504



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





495







1,016







1,458







495







139



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

1,016





$

1,777





$

643





$

1,777





$

643













































Cash paid (received) during the period for:









































Interest, net of amounts capitalized



$

75





$

79





$

70





$

154





$

178



Income taxes, net of refunds



$

66





$

197





$

1





$

263





$

1



 

Weyerhaeuser Company







Timberlands Segment

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

 Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Sales to unaffiliated customers



$

379





$

405





$

359





$

784





$

740



Intersegment sales





134







136







121







270







243



Total net sales





513







541







480







1,054







983



Costs of sales





383







407







383







790







758



Gross margin





130







134







97







264







225



Selling expenses

















1













1



General and administrative expenses





23







23







22







46







46



Other operating income, net





(1)







(2)







(1)







(3)







(2)



Operating income and Net contribution to earnings



$

108





$

113





$

75





$

221





$

180







Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Operating income



$

108





$

113





$

75





$

221





$

180



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





64







67







65







131







133



Adjusted EBITDA(1)



$

172





$

180





$

140





$

352





$

313





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Selected Segment Items



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)



$

(13)





$

2





$

(2)





$

(11)





$

(5)



Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)



$

(28)





$

(21)





$

(21)





$

(49)





$

(51)





(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.



(3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.



 

Segment Statistics(4)









Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Third Party



Delivered logs:







































Net Sales



West

$

201





$

222





$

179





$

423





$

356



(millions)



South



131







145







145







276







295







North



16







9







7







25







24







Total delivered logs



348







376







331







724







675







Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



6







7







5







13







10







Recreational and other lease revenue



16







16







16







32







31







Other revenue



9







6







7







15







24







Total

$

379





$

405





$

359





$

784





$

740



Delivered Logs



West

$

130.69





$

137.80





$

104.90





$

134.32





$

104.91



Third Party Sales



South

$

34.50





$

35.11





$

33.68





$

34.82





$

33.97



Realizations (per ton)



North

$

62.83





$

74.88





$

59.82





$

66.51





$

60.31



Delivered Logs



West



1,539







1,608







1,714







3,147







3,398



Third Party Sales



South



3,782







4,150







4,307







7,932







8,672



Volumes (tons, thousands)



North



261







115







113







376







397



Fee Harvest Volumes



West



2,101







2,099







2,236







4,200







4,546



(tons, thousands)



South



5,376







5,856







5,914







11,232







12,044







North



337







199







194







536







580







 (4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Net sales



$

106





$

110





$

65





$

216





$

177



Costs of sales





34







41







40







75







110



Gross margin





72







69







25







141







67



General and administrative expenses





6







6







6







12







12



Operating income and Net contribution to earnings



$

66





$

63





$

19





$

129





$

55





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Operating income



$

66





$

63





$

19





$

129





$

55



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





3







4







4







7







7



Basis of real estate sold





27







24







34







51







96



Adjusted EBITDA(1)



$

96





$

91





$

57





$

187





$

158





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Selected Segment Items



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Cash spent for capital expenditures



$





$





$





$





$





 

Segment Statistics









Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Net Sales

Real Estate



$

84





$

83





$

48





$

167





$

143



(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources





22







27







17







49







34





Total



$

106





$

110





$

65





$

216





$

177



Acres Sold

Real Estate





19,455







18,415







31,337







37,870







76,310



Price per Acre

Real Estate



$

3,803





$

3,227





$

1,501





$

3,523





$

1,790



Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate





32

%





29

%





71

%





31

%





67

%

 

Weyerhaeuser Company









Wood Products Segment

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Net sales



$

2,021





$

2,629





$

1,207





$

4,650





$

2,442



Costs of sales





1,124







1,229







997







2,353







2,037



Gross margin





897







1,400







210







2,297







405



Selling expenses





19







21







18







40







39



General and administrative expenses





35







35







33







70







69



Other operating costs, net





3







6













9







4



Operating income and Net contribution to earnings



$

840





$

1,338





$

159





$

2,178





$

293





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Operating income



$

840





$

1,338





$

159





$

2,178





$

293



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





49







48







47







97







97



Special items

















(8)













(8)



Adjusted EBITDA(1)



$

889





$

1,386





$

198





$

2,275





$

382





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Product remediation recovery



$





$





$

8





$





$

8





Selected Segment Items



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)



$

(212)





$

(49)





$

56





$

(261)





$

(130)



Cash spent for capital expenditures



$

(25)





$

(51)





$

(45)





$

(76)





$

(83)





(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

 

Segment Statistics



in millions, except for third party sales realizations



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Structural Lumber

Third party net sales



$

990





$

1,349





$

538





$

2,339





$

1,046



(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations



$

864





$

1,077





$

438





$

975





$

427



in board feet)

Third party sales volumes(3)





1,145







1,252







1,225







2,397







2,447





Production volumes





1,211







1,234







1,108







2,445







2,317



Oriented Strand

Third party net sales



$

438





$

605





$

179





$

1,043





$

369



Board

Third party sales realizations



$

614





$

911





$

240





$

757





$

243



(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)





714







663







747







1,377







1,517



in square feet 3/8")

Production volumes





742







683







742







1,425







1,519



Engineered Solid

Third party net sales



$

142





$

166





$

111





$

308





$

238



Section

Third party sales realizations



$

2,285





$

2,533





$

2,151





$

2,412





$

2,150



(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)





6.2







6.6







5.2







12.8







11.1



in cubic feet)

Production volumes





6.0







6.2







5.3







12.2







11.4



Engineered

Third party net sales



$

83





$

104





$

70





$

187





$

148



I-joists

Third party sales realizations



$

1,773





$

1,980





$

1,645





$

1,882





$

1,656



(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)





47







53







42







100







89



in lineal feet)

Production volumes





44







51







38







95







85



Softwood Plywood

Third party net sales



$

56





$

69





$

34





$

125





$

73



(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations



$

594





$

902





$

356





$

733





$

352



in square feet 3/8")

Third party sales volumes(3)





94







77







95







171







208





Production volumes





80







62







76







142







173



Medium Density

Third party net sales



$

48





$

43





$

33





$

91





$

77



Fiberboard

Third party sales realizations



$

842





$

869





$

825





$

855





$

834



(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)





57







50







40







107







92



in square feet 3/4")

Production volumes





56







52







35







108







91







(3)

Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company

Unallocated Items

Q2.2021 Analyst Package

 Preliminary results (unaudited)



Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.



Net Charge to Earnings



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense



$

(25)





$

(36)





$

(23)





$

(61)





$

(42)



Liability classified share-based compensation





(1)













(4)







(1)







6



Foreign exchange gain (loss)





(2)







(1)







3







(3)







(5)



Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO





(17)







(28)







18







(45)







5



Other, net





(13)







(20)







(4)







(33)







(9)



Operating loss





(58)







(85)







(10)







(143)







(45)



Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs





(8)







(1)







(10)







(9)







(19)



Interest income and other





1







2







2







3







3



Net charge to earnings



$

(65)





$

(84)





$

(18)





$

(149)





$

(61)





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Operating loss



$

(58)





$

(85)





$

(10)





$

(143)





$

(45)



Depreciation, depletion and amortization





2







1







1







3







3



Special items





























(12)



Adjusted EBITDA(1)



$

(56)





$

(84)





$

(9)





$

(140)





$

(54)





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Legal benefit



$





$





$





$





$

12



Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings



$





$





$





$





$

12





Unallocated Selected Items



in millions



Q1.2021





Q2.2021





Q2.2020





YTD.2021





YTD.2020



Cash spent for capital expenditures



$





$





$





$





$



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-reports-record-second-quarter-results-301344939.html

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.