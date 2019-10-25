SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $99 million, or 13 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion. This compares with net earnings of $255 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion for the same period last year.
Excluding a net after-tax benefit of $40 million for special items, primarily relating to a product remediation insurance recovery, the company reported third quarter net earnings of $59 million, or eight cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $214 million for the same period last year and $123 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $308 million compared with $505 million for the same period last year and $343 million for the second quarter of 2019.
"In the third quarter, we again delivered strong operating performance despite challenging market conditions," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "We also announced the pending sale of 555,000 acres in Michigan, which will further optimize our timberlands portfolio. Looking forward, we continue to expect that U.S. housing activity will follow a modest growth trajectory. We remain intently focused on achieving operational excellence in every aspect of our business and fully capitalizing on every available market opportunity to drive value for our shareholders."
WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
2018
(millions, except per share data)
Q2
Q3
Q3
Net sales
$1,692
$1,671
$1,910
Net earnings
$128
$99
$255
Net earnings per diluted share
$0.17
$0.13
$0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
746
747
757
Net earnings before special items(1)(2)
$123
$59
$214
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)
$0.16
$0.08
$0.28
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$343
$308
$505
(1)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.
(2)
Second quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $5 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. Third quarter 2019 after-tax special items include a $51 million benefit related to a product remediation insurance recovery and an $11 million legal charge. Third quarter 2018 after-tax special items include a $41 million tax benefit related to a voluntary contribution to our US qualified pension plan.
TIMBERLANDS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q2
Q3
Change
Net sales
$532
$523
($9)
Contribution to pretax earnings
$102
$72
($30)
Adjusted EBITDA
$175
$154
($21)
Q3 2019 Performance – In the West, average sales realizations for domestic and export logs declined and domestic sales volumes were seasonally lower. Log and haul costs increased as Western harvest activity shifted to higher elevation units. In the South, average sales realizations decreased slightly compared with the second quarter due to mix, and higher fee harvest volumes were partially offset by slightly higher forestry spending.
Q4 2019 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects fourth quarter earnings will be comparable with the third quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly lower. In the South, the company anticipates lower fee harvest volumes and slightly lower average log sales realizations. In the West, the company expects seasonally lower road and unit logging costs and modestly higher average domestic sales realizations, partially offset by lower log sales volumes.
In September 2019, the company announced an agreement to sell its 555,000 acres of Michigan timberlands. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q2
Q3
Change
Net sales
$81
$69
($12)
Contribution to pretax earnings
$35
$32
($3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$71
$60
($11)
Q3 2019 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold declined and the average price per acre increased due to geographic mix.
Q4 2019 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than the third quarter. The company continues to expect full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $270 million.
WOOD PRODUCTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2019
(millions)
Q2
Q3
Change
Net sales
$1,210
$1,204
($6)
Contribution to pretax earnings
$81
$143
$62
Pretax benefit for special items
$—
($68)
($68)
Contribution to pretax earnings before special items
$81
$75
($6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$128
$123
($5)
Q3 2019 Performance – Seasonally higher sales volumes for most products were more than offset by higher unit manufacturing costs, primarily due to scheduled downtime in engineered wood products and modest hurricane-related downtime in the company's Southern lumber operations.
Average sales realizations for oriented strand board and lumber were comparable with the second quarter average, reflecting the company's regional mix. Although the published North Central benchmark price for oriented strand board improved during the third quarter, published pricing for other regions trended lower. Similarly, third quarter price improvement for Southern yellow pine lumber trailed the benchmark Framing Lumber Composite.
Third quarter special items consist of a $68 million pretax benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds.
Q4 2019 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA for Wood Products will be lower than the third quarter, but higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, before any improvement in average sales realizations. The company expects seasonally lower sales volumes across most products, higher Western log costs, and modest improvement in other operating costs.
ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 12 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.
EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION
Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on October 25, 2019, to discuss third quarter results.
To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on October 25, 2019.
To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 8899987) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 8899987). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 8899987) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 8899987) from outside North America.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the following: our earnings, earnings before special items, Adjusted EBITDA; average log sale realizations; log sale volumes; fee harvest volumes as well as road and logging costs in our timber business; sales volumes as well as log and manufacturing operating costs for Wood Products. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and expressions such as "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar words and expressions. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;
- market demand for our products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
- changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
- restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
- the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
- economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
- performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
- potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
- the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
- raw material availability and prices;
- the effect of weather;
- changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
- the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
- energy prices;
- our operational excellence initiatives;
- the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;
- transportation and labor availability and costs;
- federal tax policies;
- the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
- legal proceedings;
- performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
- the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
- the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;
- changes in accounting principles; and
- other matters described under "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For more information contact:
Analysts - Beth Baum (206) 539-3907
Media - Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
128
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
91
Income taxes
(37)
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
102
$
35
$
81
$
(36)
$
182
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)
—
—
—
10
10
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(6)
(6)
Operating income (loss)
102
35
81
(32)
186
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
73
3
47
1
124
Basis of real estate sold
—
33
—
—
33
Adjusted EBITDA
$
175
$
71
$
128
$
(31)
$
343
(1)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2019:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
99
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
91
Income taxes
3
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
72
$
32
$
143
$
(54)
$
193
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
—
—
—
15
15
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(6)
(6)
Operating income (loss)
72
32
143
(45)
202
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
82
4
48
1
135
Basis of real estate sold
—
24
—
—
24
Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)
—
—
(68)
15
(53)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
154
$
60
$
123
$
(29)
$
308
(1)
Operating income (loss) includes pretax special items consisting of a $68 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $15 million legal charge.
The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2018:
(millions)
Timberlands
Real Estate
& ENR
Wood
Products
Unallocated
Items
Total
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
Net earnings
$
255
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
93
Income taxes(1)
(15)
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
126
$
36
$
213
$
(42)
$
333
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
—
—
—
17
17
Interest income and other
—
—
—
(13)
(13)
Operating income (loss)
126
36
213
(38)
337
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
80
4
37
1
122
Basis of real estate sold
—
46
—
—
46
Adjusted EBITDA
$
206
$
86
$
250
$
(37)
$
505
(1)
Income taxes includes a $41 million tax benefit related to our $300 million pension contribution. There were no pretax special items in third quarter 2018.
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS
We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons, and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.
The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:
2019
2019
2018
(millions)
Q2
Q3
Q3
Net earnings
$128
$99
$255
Legal charge
—
11
—
Pension settlement charge
(5)
—
—
Product remediation recovery
—
(51)
—
Tax adjustment
—
—
(41)
Net earnings before special items
$123
$59
$214
The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:
2019
2019
2018
Q2
Q3
Q3
Net earnings per diluted share
$0.17
$0.13
$0.34
Legal charge
—
0.02
—
Pension settlement charge
(0.01)
—
—
Product remediation recovery
—
(0.07)
—
Tax adjustment
—
—
(0.06)
Net earnings per diluted share before special items
$0.16
$0.08
$0.28
Weyerhaeuser Company
Exhibit 99.2
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Net sales
$
1,643
$
1,692
$
1,671
$
1,910
$
5,006
$
5,840
Costs of sales
1,322
1,390
1,399
1,452
4,111
4,247
Gross margin
321
302
272
458
895
1,593
Selling expenses
21
21
20
20
62
66
General and administrative expenses
89
80
85
78
254
236
Research and development expenses
1
2
1
2
4
6
Product remediation recoveries, net
—
—
(68)
—
(68)
—
Other operating costs, net
36
13
32
21
81
68
Operating income
174
186
202
337
562
1,217
Non-operating pension and other
postretirement benefit costs
(470)
(10)
(15)
(17)
(495)
(54)
Interest income and other
10
6
6
13
22
36
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(107)
(91)
(91)
(93)
(289)
(278)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(393)
91
102
240
(200)
921
Income taxes
104
37
(3)
15
138
(80)
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
99
$
255
$
(62)
$
841
Per Share Information
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.39)
$
0.17
$
0.13
$
0.34
$
(0.08)
$
1.11
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
1.02
$
0.98
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
746,603
745,486
745,626
754,986
745,901
756,531
Diluted
746,603
746,232
746,514
757,389
745,901
759,116
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)
744,767
744,905
745,071
749,199
745,071
749,199
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
99
$
255
$
(62)
$
841
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
470
10
15
17
495
54
Interest income and other
(10)
(6)
(6)
(13)
(22)
(36)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
107
91
91
93
289
278
Income taxes
(104)
(37)
3
(15)
(138)
80
Operating income
174
186
202
337
562
1,217
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
123
124
135
122
382
361
Basis of real estate sold
48
33
24
46
105
80
Special items included in operating income
20
—
(53)
—
(33)
28
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
365
$
343
$
308
$
505
$
1,016
$
1,686
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold, and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Total Company Statistics
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
99
$
255
$
(62)
$
841
Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)
9
—
—
—
9
—
Environmental remediation charge
—
—
—
—
—
21
Legal charges
15
—
11
—
26
—
Pension settlement charges
345
(5)
—
—
340
—
Product remediation recoveries, net
—
—
(51)
—
(51)
—
Tax adjustment
—
—
—
(41)
—
(41)
Net earnings before special items(2)
$
80
$
123
$
59
$
214
$
262
$
821
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
$
(0.39)
$
0.17
$
0.13
$
0.34
$
(0.08)
$
1.11
Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)
0.01
—
—
—
0.01
—
Environmental remediation charge
—
—
—
—
—
0.03
Legal charges
0.02
—
0.02
—
0.04
—
Pension settlement charges
0.47
(0.01)
—
—
0.46
—
Product remediation recoveries, net
—
—
(0.07)
—
(0.07)
—
Tax adjustment
—
—
—
(0.06)
—
(0.06)
Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)
$
0.11
$
0.16
$
0.08
$
0.28
$
0.36
$
1.08
(1)
During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $12 million pretax ($9 million after-tax) charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. This charge is included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
(2)
Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.
Selected Total Company Items
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Pension and postretirement costs:
Pension and postretirement service costs
$
8
$
8
$
8
$
10
$
24
$
28
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
470
10
15
17
495
54
Total company pension and postretirement costs
$
478
$
18
$
23
$
27
$
519
$
82
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
259
$
212
$
153
$
334
Receivables, less discounts and allowances
398
408
368
337
Receivables for taxes
163
157
149
137
Inventories
451
425
393
389
Assets held for sale
—
—
251
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
141
132
141
152
Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
362
362
362
253
Total current assets
1,774
1,696
1,817
1,602
Property and equipment, net
1,917
1,901
1,860
1,857
Construction in progress
102
134
187
136
Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion
12,586
12,516
12,192
12,671
Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion
291
288
284
294
Deferred tax assets
18
33
31
15
Other assets
444
461
461
312
Restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities
—
—
—
362
Total assets
$
17,132
$
17,029
$
16,832
$
17,249
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
500
Current debt (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities
302
302
—
302
Borrowings on line of credit
245
140
440
425
Accounts payable
243
271
242
222
Accrued liabilities
411
510
487
490
Total current liabilities
1,201
1,223
1,169
1,939
Long-term debt, net
6,156
6,153
6,150
5,419
Deferred tax liabilities
34
17
25
43
Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits
542
515
506
527
Other liabilities
398
397
383
275
Total liabilities
8,331
8,305
8,233
8,203
Total equity
8,801
8,724
8,599
9,046
Total liabilities and equity
$
17,132
$
17,029
$
16,832
$
17,249
Weyerhaeuser Company
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
in millions
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2019
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Cash flows from operations:
Net earnings (loss)
$
(289)
$
128
$
99
$
255
$
(62)
$
841
Noncash charges to earnings (loss):
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
123
124
135
122
382
361
Basis of real estate sold
48
33
24
46
105
80
Deferred income taxes, net
(123)
(43)
2
86
(164)
111
Pension and other postretirement benefits
478
18
23
27
519
82
Share-based compensation expense
9
7
7
13
23
31
Change in:
Receivables, less allowances
(77)
(10)
40
46
(47)
(55)
Receivables and payables for taxes
(31)
6
7
(124)
(18)
(109)
Inventories
(60)
28
30
27
(2)
(9)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(5)
8
2
(6)
5
(7)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(82)
127
(58)
(63)
(13)
(133)
Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments
(14)
(13)
(9)
(323)
(36)
(355)
Other
9
(17)
(10)
(19)
(18)
(18)
Net cash from operations
$
(14)
$
396
$
292
$
87
$
674
$
820
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
$
(41)
$
(71)
$
(87)
$
(94)
$
(199)
$
(238)
Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation
(18)
(13)
(11)
(11)
(42)
(45)
Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities
253
—
—
—
253
—
Other
18
1
1
(10)
20
19
Net cash from investing activities
$
212
$
(83)
$
(97)
$
(115)
$
32
$
(264)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends on common shares
$
(254)
$
(253)
$
(253)
$
(256)
$
(760)
$
(741)
Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
739
—
—
—
739
—
Payments of long-term debt
(512)
—
—
—
(512)
(62)
Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit
245
140
490
—
875
—
Payments on line of credit
(425)
(245)
(190)
—
(860)
—
Payments on debt held by variable interest entities
—
—
(302)
—
(302)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2
2
4
4
8
52
Repurchases of common shares
(60)
—
—
(273)
(60)
(273)
Other
(8)
(4)
(3)
—
(15)
(8)
Net cash from financing activities
$
(273)
$
(360)
$
(254)
$
(525)
$
(887)
$
(1,032)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(75)
$
(47)
$
(59)
$
(553)
$
(181)
$
(476)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
334
259
212
901
334
824
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
259
$
212
$
153
$
348
$
153
$
348
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest, net of amount capitalized
$
127
$
59
$
124
$
113
$
310
$
285
Income taxes
$
50
$
1
$
(5)
$
22
$
46
$
80
Weyerhaeuser Company
Timberlands Segment
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations (1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Sales to unaffiliated customers
$
431
$
401
$
398
$
459
$
1,230
$
1,425
Intersegment sales
125
131
125
128
381
409
Total net sales
556
532
523
587
1,611
1,834
Costs of sales
413
405
429
436
1,247
1,289
Gross margin
143
127
94
151
364
545
Selling expenses
1
—
—
1
1
2
General and administrative expenses
22
25
24
23
71
69
Research and development expenses
1
1
1
2
3
5
Other operating income, net
(1)
(1)
(3)
(1)
(5)
(7)
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
120
$
102
$
72
$
126
$
294
$
476
(1)
In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we no longer report related intersegment sales in the Timberlands segment and we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These collective transactions did not contribute any earnings to the Timberlands segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income
$
120
$
102
$
72
$
126
$
294
$
476
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
73
73
82
80
228
238
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
193
$
175
$
154
$
206
$
522
$
714
(2)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)
$
(24)
$
46
$
2
$
(32)
$
24
$
(2)
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(26)
$
(25)
$
(28)
$
(25)
$
(79)
$
(82)
(3)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.
Segment Statistics(4)
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Third Party
Delivered logs:
Net Sales
West
$
205
$
194
$
172
$
238
$
571
$
766
(millions)
South
159
156
168
157
483
472
North
29
17
24
25
70
70
Total delivered logs
393
367
364
420
1,124
1,308
Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber
9
10
10
13
29
39
Recreational and other lease revenue
15
15
15
16
45
44
Other revenue
14
9
9
10
32
34
Total
$
431
$
401
$
398
$
459
$
1,230
$
1,425
Delivered Logs
West
$
106.92
$
104.07
$
99.07
$
125.67
$
103.50
$
129.91
Third Party Sales
South
$
35.35
$
35.45
$
35.03
$
34.88
$
35.27
$
34.75
Realizations (per ton)
North
$
59.68
$
62.10
$
57.35
$
60.97
$
59.37
$
62.00
Delivered Logs
West
1,920
1,864
1,729
1,897
5,513
5,900
Third Party Sales
South
4,499
4,400
4,795
4,521
13,694
13,591
Volumes (tons, thousands)
North
494
263
429
414
1,186
1,131
Fee Harvest Volumes
West
2,385
2,455
2,183
2,305
7,023
7,108
(tons, thousands)
South
6,492
6,367
6,802
6,478
19,661
19,859
North
627
378
560
537
1,565
1,509
(4)
Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Net sales
$
118
$
81
$
69
$
96
$
268
$
205
Costs of sales
56
39
32
54
127
103
Gross margin
62
42
37
42
141
102
General and administrative expenses
7
7
6
6
20
19
Other operating income, net
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
—
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
55
$
35
$
32
$
36
$
122
$
83
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income
$
55
$
35
$
32
$
36
$
122
$
83
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3
3
4
4
10
11
Basis of real estate sold
48
33
24
46
105
80
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
106
$
71
$
60
$
86
$
237
$
174
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Segment Statistics
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Net Sales
Real Estate
$
96
$
59
$
45
$
76
$
200
$
148
(millions)
Energy and Natural Resources
22
22
24
20
68
57
Total
$
118
$
81
$
69
$
96
$
268
$
205
Acres Sold
Real Estate
38,834
47,031
18,057
61,681
103,922
99,742
Price per Acre
Real Estate
$
2,424
$
1,063
$
2,415
$
1,209
$
1,806
$
1,452
Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales
Real Estate
50
%
56
%
53
%
61
%
53
%
54
%
Weyerhaeuser Company
Wood Products Segment
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Segment Statement of Operations (1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Net sales
$
1,094
$
1,210
$
1,204
$
1,355
$
3,508
$
4,210
Costs of sales
967
1,070
1,067
1,080
3,104
3,225
Gross margin
127
140
137
275
404
985
Selling expenses
19
20
20
18
59
61
General and administrative expenses
35
34
35
32
104
97
Research and development expenses
—
1
—
—
1
1
Product remediation recoveries, net
—
—
(68)
—
(68)
—
Other operating costs, net
4
4
7
12
15
14
Operating income and Net contribution to earnings
$
69
$
81
$
143
$
213
$
293
$
812
(1)
In January 2019, we changed the way we report our Canadian Forestlands operations, which are primarily operated to supply Weyerhaeuser's Canadian Wood Products manufacturing facilities. As a result, we now record the minimal associated third-party log sales in the Wood Products segment. These transactions do not contribute any earnings to the Wood Products segment. We have conformed prior year presentations with the current year.
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(2)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income
$
69
$
81
$
143
$
213
$
293
$
812
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
46
47
48
37
141
109
Special items
—
—
(68)
—
(68)
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
115
$
128
$
123
$
250
$
366
$
921
(2)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Product remediation recoveries, net
$
—
$
—
$
68
$
—
$
68
$
—
Selected Segment Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Total decrease (increase) in working capital(3)
$
(155)
$
75
$
32
$
71
$
(48)
$
(152)
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(30)
$
(53)
$
(65)
$
(79)
$
(148)
$
(199)
(3)
Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.
Segment Statistics
in millions, except for third party sales realizations
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Structural Lumber
Third party net sales
$
444
$
495
$
487
$
581
$
1,426
$
1,831
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
392
$
388
$
389
$
491
$
390
$
511
in board feet)
Third party sales volumes(4)
1,133
1,274
1,253
1,184
3,660
3,585
Production volumes
1,145
1,193
1,189
1,106
3,527
3,446
Engineered Solid
Third party net sales
$
116
$
134
$
138
$
132
$
388
$
400
Section
Third party sales realizations
$
2,218
$
2,214
$
2,188
$
2,208
$
2,206
$
2,150
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
5.2
6.1
6.3
6.0
17.6
18.6
in cubic feet)
Production volumes
5.9
6.0
5.3
6.3
17.2
19.0
Engineered
Third party net sales
$
70
$
86
$
90
$
91
$
246
$
261
I-joists
Third party sales realizations
$
1,709
$
1,662
$
1,665
$
1,668
$
1,676
$
1,629
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
41
52
54
54
147
160
in lineal feet)
Production volumes
44
47
48
46
139
154
Oriented Strand
Third party net sales
$
160
$
156
$
159
$
215
$
475
$
724
Board
Third party sales realizations
$
223
$
213
$
214
$
321
$
217
$
335
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
717
733
740
669
2,190
2,162
in square feet 3/8")
Production volumes
729
736
747
665
2,212
2,146
Softwood Plywood
Third party net sales
$
44
$
44
$
42
$
53
$
130
$
158
(volumes presented
Third party sales realizations
$
383
$
380
$
346
$
439
$
369
$
446
in square feet 3/8")
Third party sales volumes(4)
115
115
121
122
351
355
Production volumes
98
104
100
106
302
308
Medium Density
Third party net sales
$
38
$
45
$
44
$
48
$
127
$
138
Fiberboard
Third party sales realizations
$
846
$
833
$
831
$
828
$
836
$
835
(volumes presented
Third party sales volumes(4)
44
55
53
59
152
165
in square feet 3/4")
Production volumes
45
61
47
61
153
168
(4)
Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Unallocated Items
Q3.2019 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)
Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and postretirement costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.
Contribution to Earnings
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense
$
(19)
$
(12)
$
(19)
$
(19)
$
(50)
$
(56)
Liability classified share-based compensation
(4)
—
(1)
4
(5)
2
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(3)
2
(1)
(2)
(2)
(2)
Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO
(5)
(5)
6
—
(4)
(18)
Other, net
(39)
(17)
(30)
(21)
(86)
(80)
Operating income (loss)
(70)
(32)
(45)
(38)
(147)
(154)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
(470)
(10)
(15)
(17)
(495)
(54)
Interest income and other
10
6
6
13
22
36
Net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
(530)
$
(36)
$
(54)
$
(42)
$
(620)
$
(172)
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Operating income (loss)
$
(70)
$
(32)
$
(45)
$
(38)
$
(147)
$
(154)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1
1
1
1
3
3
Special items
20
—
15
—
35
28
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
(49)
$
(31)
$
(29)
$
(37)
$
(109)
$
(123)
(1)
See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.
Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Environmental remediation insurance charge
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(28)
Legal charges
(20)
—
(15)
—
(35)
—
Special items included in operating income (loss)
(20)
—
(15)
—
(35)
(28)
Pension settlement charges(2)
(455)
6
—
—
(449)
—
Special items included in net contribution to earnings (loss)
$
(475)
$
6
$
(15)
$
—
$
(484)
$
(28)
(2)
During first quarter 2019, we recorded a $455 million pretax noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. This charge was updated based on final pension asset and liability amounts during second quarter 2019, resulting in a $6 million pretax benefit for the quarter and a net $449 million pretax charge for year-to-date 2019.
Unallocated Selected Items
in millions
Q1.2019
Q2.2019
Q3.2019
Q3.2018
YTD.2019
YTD.2018
Cash spent for capital expenditures
$
(3)
$
(6)
$
(5)
$
(1)
$
(14)
$
(2)
