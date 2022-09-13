Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company

 IAM walkouts impact multiple Wood Products and Timberlands sites  

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that as of this morning a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is impacting its operations in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations.

