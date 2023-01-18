Where When Wine, the first woman-owned business to create an online directory and community dedicated to wine destinations and events launches thousands of listings featuring the best wineries, top tasting rooms, the most popular wine event venues, and the best places to stay and dine when wine tasting. The website also features fun and useful blogs on family-friendly wineries and dog-friendly vineyards, plus keeps wine aficionados informed on new wineries and winemakers to watch.
Napa has been world-renowned for producing the best cabernets and chardonnays for decades—but the Pacific Coast from the state of Washington all the way to the southern tip of California, has been producing some of the best wines in the world and some of the most scenic locations beyond the valleys of northern California.
"I built this online community for fun, for friends and families who wanted recommendations of my favorite wine destinations and wedding spaces along the west coast. Over the past year, it's taken a life form of its own, since there is no website dedicated to all things wine for the vineyards of the Pacific Coast. So now we've launched it as an official online community for wine lovers who want to explore everything our west coast wine destinations have to offer," remarked Where When Wine Founder, Christine Sternfels.
Walla Walla's lush valleys in Washington State offers more than 120 wineries consisting of 2,900 acres of grapes. The Willamette Valley, Oregon's leading wine region, has two-thirds of the state's wineries and vineyards and is home to more than 700 wineries. And Temecula Valley in Southern California is one to watch with nearly 50 wineries populating the region's rolling hills and sprawling valleys producing a variety of wines, including award-winning and artisan Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.
WhereWhenWine.com features these regions and so much more including onsite and nearby lodging such as the quintessential hotels to stay at and vineyards that allow overnight stays for recreational vehicles. Onsite bistros and nearby eateries from a hole in the wall to restaurants with Michelin star chefs. Amenities such as spas, golf destinations and family and pet-friendly wineries. Many bucket list items to check off.
In addition to exploring the best in #winelife, wine aficionados can become members of Where When Wine to join an annual road trip planned by the founder so its like-minded community can explore the same destinations and share their experience in real life #IRL and on social media. Wine enthusiasts can sign up here to become members for free or follow Where When Wine on Instagram. Wineries, vineyards, wine bars, wine shops, hotels, spas, and wine-related vendors can also apply to become members of the community here.
