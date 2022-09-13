(PRNewsfoto/Persona)

(PRNewsfoto/Persona)

 By Persona

Biannual report maps out America's wellness landscape by ranking states by stress, dietary habits, fitness and other issues

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your state as chill as Hawaii, as sleepy as Mississippi, or as high-strung as New York? These may seem like trivial questions, but they get to the heart of an important reality: Americans struggle with all kinds of wellness issues, and their incidence can depend on where they live. Today, Persona Nutrition releases the newest edition of their biannual Health & Happiness Report 2022 with the eastern seaboard sweeping multiple categories.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.