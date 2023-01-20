SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whooshh Innovations is conducting a Regulation CF campaign on StartEngine and will be hosting a webinar to answer questions from investors about the success of Whooshh rapid growth strategies, the mission for a safer planet, and the market opportunity at dams and barriers worldwide.
Interested parties can sign up for the webinar on February 2nd at 1:30PM PST.
The Discovery Of A Revolutionary Idea
Whooshh Innovations CEO Vincent Bryan was field-testing a model for mechanically harvesting and sorting tree fruit in Washington state in 2011 when he observed helicopters flying overhead with large buckets, which turned out to be a method for moving migratory salmon over a dam. The following year, Vincent returned to a citrus grove in California, where 50-year-old trees had been thriving and growing, and was shocked to discover the orchard completely dead because the irrigation water that had fed the orchard had been diverted to save the salmon. As he began testing fruit transport tubes on fish, he realized there must be a better way to share water resources.
This was the birth of the revolutionary idea leading to Whooshh Innovations.
Since 2011, Whooshh Innovations has tested its technology on live fish in numerous independent and peer-reviewed studies. Having developed game-changing fish transport solutions, Whooshh Innovations has focused all its energy and resources on ensuring that these solutions are not only cost-effective for its users but also the shared water resources.
Today, Whooshh Innovations solutions are used to transport fish in processing plants, where hygiene is critical and water is expensive, in commercial aquaculture, where fish welfare is paramount, and for safe, timely, and effective fish passage past dams. There are now Whooshh Innovations systems installed at sites around the globe.
The Whooshh Innovations Mission
SAVE - FEED -GROW - HEAL. The team at Whooshh Innovations believes it is imperative to contribute to the health of the environment, the fish, and future generations. There are more than one million dams on the planet, including more than 84,000 in the United States. Today, there are limited water resources and falling numbers of fish. Creating more efficient solutions that enable native fish populations to recover while simultaneously making more water available for hydropower or agriculture is a clear win in a fast climate-changing world.
Whooshh Innovations has developed and is scaling up novel products designed to enhance fish welfare, fish passage, and spawning success. In addition to providing nutrition for the planet's ecosystems, fish are the most important source of protein for all of humankind. As a result of enabling more efficient use of our water resources, more clean, renewable energy can be generated today, and more fish can reach their historical spawning habitat.
Investing in Whooshh for a Safer Tomorrow
If investors are interested, the crowdfunding campaign raise page can be found on StartEngine.
About Whooshh
