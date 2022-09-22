As work from home becomes the new normal, it is but natural for people living in metros to choose a more comfortable and healthier lifestyle.

DEHRADUN, India, Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The year 2020 and 2021 has been an eye opener for many. Nobody could have imagined that simple acts like traveling, going to the office, going to school, and meeting friends would become taboo. These uncertain times have taught many to invest in themselves and their surroundings, instead of only focusing on the rat race. With work from home becoming the new normal, many professionals are looking for opportunities to leave the hectic life of metros and move to a more peaceful life in Tier 2 cities.

