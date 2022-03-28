Bacovino Winery earns 90-point ratings on first release of 2018 Signature Merlot and 2018 Vintner's Sangiovese
SEATTLE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimism abounds for Bacovino a new Washington State winery. Bacovino Winery produces both white and red wines using grapes sourced from some of Washington's best vineyards and currently produces nine varietals including a Merlot, Barbera, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon. Bacovino Wine may be purchased online or at the winery's new tasting room that recently opened south of downtown Seattle near the Museum of Flight. Visitors to the contemporary space will find a variety of tasting options Wednesday -Sunday.
Winemaker Randy Brooks' goal is to achieve clean, ripe, stylistically expressive, and aromatic wines that let the individual site characteristics of each vineyard shine. "The strength of a good wine is rooted in the uniqueness of its origins. And many believe, like we do, that there are no better grapes than those from Washington wine country." Brooks says.
The results of Bacovino's first wine rating submission have three wines recognized by Wine Enthusiast in the forthcoming May 2022 issue.
90-Point Rating and Editor's Choice Award Bacovino 2018 Signature Merlot, Yakima Valley (WA) $31.00
"The 2018 Signature Merlot boasts aromas of black cherry, boysenberry, raspberry, and spice." said Brooks. "The palate is lush with Italian plum, cherry, and tobacco with subtle notes of vanilla and mocha The '18 vintage has lush fruit followed by a velvety structured finish. We feel it will be a customer favorite."
90-Point Rating Bacovino 2018 Vintner's Sangiovese, Columbia Valley (WA) $32.00
89-Point Rating Bacovino 2020 Signature Pinot Gris, Columbia Valley (WA) $22.00
"The last two years have taught us a lot, many entrepreneurs scaled back — we went the opposite direction and launched a winery, tasting room and wine club." said Brooks. "I'm an optimist with a love a creating and sharing exceptional wine. That's what we wanted with Bacovino."
About Bacovino Winery
Bacovino Winery was founded in 2019 by owner and winemaker, Randy Brooks. Bacovino offers small lot, artisanal wines through a diverse selection of grape varietals. The winery sources grapes from Washington State's finest vineyards and growers. Bacovino's winery production facility and tasting room is located in Seattle, WA. Tasting Room hours Weds -Fri 11-7p, Sat 10-7p, Sun 12-6p. On-site parking.
Bacovino Winery
3225 South 116th Street suite 169, Seattle, WA 98168
Randy Brooks
Email: 332828@email4pr.com Phone: 206.337.8911
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winemaker-randy-brooks-launches-bacovino-a-new-washington-winery-in-seattle-301511596.html
SOURCE BacoVino Winery
