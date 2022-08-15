NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its 21st annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest.

Leila Murton Poole of Queenstown, New Zealand won first prize and $2,000 for her comedic poem "Minnie and Dick's Gender Reveal—Take Two", about ghoulishly cheerful expectant parents who won't let casualties stand in the way of their big announcement. 5,187 poets participated from around the world.

