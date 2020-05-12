VANCOUVER, Wash., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Health Genetics, the world's leader in pet genetics and makers of the Wisdom Panel™ dog DNA tests, announced today the launch of two new and improved dog DNA tests: the Wisdom Panel™ Essential test and the Wisdom Panel™ Premium test.
The Wisdom Panel™ Essential test is geared toward pet parents who have recently adopted a puppy or a "new to you" dog, offering breed, traits, and 25+ actionable health tests, providing information to help you and your veterinarian manage your dog's medical care. The Wisdom Panel™ Premium test provides all that the Wisdom Panel™ Essential version does, plus health analysis including 250+ health and trait tests. The results of both tests are ready in as little as two weeks.
Both Wisdom Panel™ tests detect genetic contributions from more than 350 breeds, types, and varieties to offer the most comprehensive breed analysis on the market. All Wisdom Panel™ test results include a detailed breed analysis down to 1% specificity and a family tree that traces a dogs' ancestry back to its great-grandparents.
The tests analyze more than 35 traits, revealing information on coat color and type, body features and ideal adult weight range. Wisdom Panel™ kits also offer a suite of health tests, including those for genetic conditions that could affect routine veterinary care, such as spaying and neutering or medication selections.
Developed by leading veterinarians and geneticists, the tests provide health information that pet parents can share with their veterinarians to support veterinary care.
By using data from our extensive breed database, reporting breed mix down to 1% specificity, and testing for potentially life-altering genetic conditions, both Wisdom Panel™ Essential and Premium provide fascinating insights about humankind's best friends and enable pet parents to make better-informed healthcare, training, and nutrition choices for their dogs.
In addition to the ancestry, health and trait information provided by Wisdom Panel™ Essential testing, Wisdom Panel™ Premium takes health screening a step further; it includes more than 200 health tests and provides an in-depth report for pet parents, dog breeders, and veterinarians alike regarding possible drug sensitivities, vision, weight, and mobility considerations, and more to support proactive pet care at each stage of a dog's life.
"We're thrilled to offer pet parents everywhere simple, affordable options for learning more about their furry family members and to work more closely with veterinarians to improve pets' care and wellness," said Audrey Yoo, General Manager of Wisdom Health Genetics. "We're proud to be a leader in the practical application of the science of dog DNA, and the new Wisdom Panel™ tests continue to help us make progress toward our ultimate purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."
Wisdom Health Genetics has a robust team of researchers who work with leading academic and scientific institutions worldwide to help improve pet parents' bonds with their pets, as well as the life and health of pets, through DNA insights.
As the dog DNA service most-used by veterinarians, Wisdom Health Genetics has tested nearly two million dogs, and is the only commercially licensed U.S. provider of MDR1 gene mutation screening – a test developed by Washington State University to detect medication sensitivity in dogs.
Both Wisdom Panel™ tests are available now and require only a simple cheek swab to collect a dog's DNA. The swab is then sent for analysis via pre-paid shipping. To order a kit and/or learn more about the company and both testing options, please visit www.wisdompanel.com.
About the Wisdom Health Business
The Wisdom Health business mission is to facilitate responsible pet care by enhancing the well-being and relationship between pets and pet parents, providing valuable insights into pets as individuals through the power of their DNA. Wisdom Panel™ dog DNA tests - backed by the Wisdom Health™ scientific research - can help pet parents plan better, care smarter, and love longer. For more than a decade, Wisdom Health™ scientific research contributed to develop state-of-the-art genetic tests for companion animals, revolutionizing personalized pet care. By unlocking the secrets of their dog or cat's DNA, pet parents and veterinarians can work together to tailor wellness programs that fit the one-of-a-kind needs of their pets. Wisdom Panel™ products are recommended by veterinarians, and the tests are currently offered by 7000+ veterinarians worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.wisdompanel.com, or follow the Wisdom Panel™ brand on Facebook and Instagram.
About Kinship Labs
Advances in science, technology, health and nutrition offer an opportunity to transform the $100B+ pet care industry. With industry-leading data and analytics capabilities, a $100M venture fund and pioneering startup accelerator program, unique set of technology businesses like Whistle Labs and Wisdom Health Genetics, Kinship is building the first-of-its-kind coalition of partners to transform the future of pet care. Kinship is a business division of Mars Petcare, the global leader in pet health, nutrition and services, dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Follow @kinshipco to learn more.
About Mars Petcare
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with Wisdom Panel™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.
Media Contact:
Liz Reilly
lreilly@sspr.com
