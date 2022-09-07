This month Woodinville Whiskey will release its Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in 23 markets.

This month Woodinville Whiskey will release its Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in 23 markets.

 By Woodinville Whiskey

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Woodinville Whiskey will release its Special Limited Release Woodinville Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in 23 markets (MSRP $99.99 per bottle). At the time of its distillery-only release last fall, the Woodinville 2021 Harvest Release was the first Moscatel Finished Straight Bourbon in the American Whiskey category. The whiskey was introduced exclusively at the Distillery Tasting Room in Washington state last September.

