SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Tim Schmidt has joined the firm as Vice President, Producer for the Seattle office. Prior to joining Woodruff Sawyer, Tim served seven years at Parker, Smith and Feek, where he was a Construction and P&C Producer. Before that, Tim spent 10 years in commercial banking, which gave him a unique perspective into the financial impact of risk management.

