World Amenities researched and developed four new products to meet the rebound of the hospitality industry's consumer demand.
SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Amenities, Inc., a leading global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, is pleased to introduce its new Nectar Collection, Spa Rituals Collection, MAGNETIX Dispensing Systems, and Premium Disposable Spa Slippers.
As travel restrictions ease and consumer confidence return, the travel industry is forecasting a positive recovery. The World Travel & Tourism Council (W.T.T.C.) projects that travel and tourism in the US will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022. World Amenities invested its time wisely during the slowdown with long-term strategic planning. Its team researched and developed four new products to have ready to meet the rebound of consumer demand.
World Amenities Laura Atkinson, with more than 20 years in the industry, knows what the market already buys and what customers want. With this experience, Atkinson guided the development of the two new luxe skincare-based collections, Nectar and Spa Rituals. Each product line includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand and body lotion, and cleansing bar. In addition, both are available as individual, dispensing, and bulk.
The Nectar Collection turns the mundane task of bathing into a restorative ritual. It was developed with the benefits of antioxidants and vitamins. Atkinson suggests, "Nectar has a beautiful, sweet orange blossom fragrance. It's lovely. Like an orange dreamsicle." The Spa Rituals Collection evokes a soothing, stately, refined bathing experience. According to Atkinson, "It is a fresh botanical fragrance, starting lightly floral and finishing more herbal."
Owner Paul Hodge shared, "As our National Sales Director, Laura's goal for World Amenities is for its products to become a positive part of every guest experience by using the power of their senses in the design of lasting memories."
In addition to the new product collections, by incorporating EcoPure© biodegradable technology, World Amenities MAGNETIX Dispensing system is a fully integrated lockable, 100% enclosed tamper-proof dispensing system. Its no-drip retail design is ideal for the mid-level to luxury hotel, lounge, airline, and cruise line market. Bottles are 100% recyclable, fully customizable, and come in two stock lines.
World Amenities' new ultra-soft Premium Spa Slippers are one size fits all, open-toe, unisex, with a non-skid sole. Providing guests with individually-wrapped slippers is more sanitary—eliminating transferring foot bacteria and safer for guests in slippery areas. In addition, by moving to manufacture and supply the zero-plastic slippers, World Amenities reduces 154" of plastic in 2.7M slippers per year, accounting for more than 7,605 lbs. of removed plastic.
"With the majority of our products made in North America, we are proud to bring our 20 years of experience to producing and distributing FDA-approved and certified vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands," said owner Paul Hodge. "Our four new products are designed to meet today's need for new spa experiences and demand for attaining sustainability through our dispenser solutions and zero-plastic slippers."
For more information and to purchase World Amenities products on Amazon go to the company's website at https://www.worldamenities.com.
About World Amenities, Inc.
Founded in 2015, World Amenities, an Inc. 5000 company, is a leading global supplier of environmentally friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable quality luxe skincare-based brands, custom amenities, necessities, and accessories. The company brings 20 years of experience in the innovation, production, and distribution of advanced skincare and cosmetic brands to more than 70 global markets in 40,000 plus hotels, salons, spas, medical and educational sites. With five distribution centers, World Amenities influences the hospitality industry's standards and expectations. It uniquely designs, formulates, customizes, and manufactures each personal care guest room amenity, with artisanal skills and cosmetic-quality ingredients. For more information, go to https://www.worldamenities.com.
