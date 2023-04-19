Members of the world pulmonary hypertension community will come together May 5 to raise awareness, support one another and advocate for PH.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) joins more than 80 organizations around the world on Friday, May 5, to recognize World PH Day. World PH Day spotlights the global impact of pulmonary hypertension (PH), a rare, complex, life-threatening disease. PH has no cure and affects more than 75 million adults and children of all ethnicities globally. PH, or high blood pressure in the lungs, causes symptoms that include shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.
PH is often underdiagnosed, misunderstood or misdiagnosed with more common illnesses, such as asthma. While there is no cure for PH, accurate early diagnosis and access to correct treatment can improve a patient's quality of life and life expectancy. Without treatment, the average length of survival is under three years.
PH can exist alone or in association with other conditions. In the U.S., PH is most associated with left heart disease. Other PH-associated conditions and risks include connective tissue disorders, blood clots to the lungs, HIV, sickle cell anemia, COPD, sarcoidosis and living in high altitudes. It has also been associated with methamphetamine use.
This year, PHA's World PH Day theme is "United to Cure PH," which aims to recognize the global strides made in improving the lives of those affected by PH and highlights the shared goal of finding a cure for the disease. PH can affect anyone regardless of age, sex, race, social or ethnic background. Although the disease is caused by different factors around the world, it affects everyone in a similar way.
"We've come a long way since the first therapies for PH were introduced over a decade ago. However, we still have not been able to address the underlying issues that cause PH," says Matt Granato, PHA president and CEO. "There is much hope ahead though, since new therapies under development aim to stop the progression, or even reverse the damage caused by the disease. It's truly been a global effort from industry, health care providers, organizations like PHA, caregivers and patients around the world to advance the knowledge and science on PH. Working jointly with a common objective, a brighter future for our community is much closer."
PHA encourages the global PH community to share what brings them hope in our united efforts towards finding a cure for PH and to help raise awareness on social media through posts using the #WorldPHDay2023 hashtag.
Individuals can visit the World PH Day page on PHA's website for more information about PH and to learn how they can participate in this year's campaign. PHA's World PH Day webpage includes a digital toolkit with educational messages, images and other social media resources. Spanish and French resources are also available.
In the U.S., to raise awareness and advocate on behalf of those with PH, PHA will host virtual legislative visits throughout May beginning on World PH Day, May 5. Advocates will meet with their legislators and ask them to protect access to affordable care by supporting the HELP Copays Act (H.R. 830); support reforms for supplemental oxygen access; and improve benefits management policies by supporting the Safe Step Act (S. 652).
PHA will offer a parallel online opportunity for the PH community to support advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill throughout May. People with PH, their caregivers and loved ones, and health care professionals can use PHA's Advocacy Action Center to write to their legislators. The PHA email template encourages Congress to reform supplemental oxygen access, ensuring those requiring supplemental oxygen can access the most appropriate type of oxygen for their needs.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening disease of the lungs for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up- to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit phassociation.org and phassociation.org/worldphday/ and connect with PHA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
