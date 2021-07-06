QUINCY, Wash., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cave B Estate Winery is proud to announce the world premiere of "How Can I Love You" at its outdoor amphitheater, Stage B, in Quincy, Washington. "How Can I Love You" will be the featured production at the inaugural Ancient Lakes Theatre Festival, July 15-18 and 22-25. A contemporary pop musical, it celebrates life, love and music through the lens of healing, all told in the shadow of memory loss.
The product of a lifelong passion for music combined with helping people heal, "How Can I Love You" was penned by neurosurgeon, Dr. Vince Bryan, composed by Rand Bellar, and directed by Eric Ankrim. This accomplished creative team has assembled an enormously talented cast that reads like a "who's who" of Washington actors and includes some of the biggest stars in Seattle, who perform constantly at the Fifth Ave, The Village Theatre, Seattle Rep and ACT.
"How Can I Love You" offers an intimate portrait of enormous struggle as three families experience their loved-one's journey into dementia. At turns both heartbreaking and humorous, this one-act play features a contemporary pop score and takes us on an odyssey through memory loss, ultimately delivering love and acceptance to these families and friends. Brimming with beautiful pop songs, powerful dance, and uplifting music, the production is a wondrous work of love.
Cave B Estate Winery is situated next to the famous Gorge Amphitheatre (which was also founded by Vince and Carol Bryan, owners of Cave B) and shares the same stunning views. Patrons of "How Can I Love You" will experience the triumphant return of live theatre post-pandemic in one of the most magnificent settings imaginable —surrounded by vast vineyards and the flood-carved cliffs of the Columbia River, watching the sun go down, all while sipping award-winning wines from Cave B.
"This is theatre that people have never seen before," says producer Eric Ankrim. "Not just because the venue is different and so spectacular, but because literally the methodology and musical way we're telling the story has never been done before. I'd encourage people to come for the beauty and splendor and the spectacle of the show, but guarantee they'll leave with a greater sense of love and the joy and the beauty of life. They will laugh, they may cry, but they will be touched."
Show attendees can add to the experience by purchasing add-ons to their tickets for picnic dinners, wine tastings and Master Classes in acting taught by the cast and crew. RV Parking is also available onsite and can be purchased with a ticket. The lodging section of the website offers a complete listing of nearby hotels, AirBnbs, RV sites and campgrounds.
The celebration of Washington theatre begins as the festival doors open at 6:00 pm. Seating for the performance begins at 7:30 pm and the performance starts at 9:00 pm. All COVID guidelines will be followed.
About the Ancient Lakes Theatre Festival
Named for the well-known American Viticulture Area (AVA), the Ancient Lakes Theatre Festival was established in 2021 to celebrate live theatre and Northwest artists combined with a love for the bounty of Washington State. Set on the flood-carved cliffs of the Columbia River Basin, the festival takes place on the vast acreage of Cave B Estate Winery. Guests of the festival are invited to sip wine and enjoy fine food and fellowship, taking in performances on the spacious lawn at the winery's "Stage B."
For more information visit: https://ancientlakestheatrefest.com
Contact: info@stageb.org, 509.593.4266.
About Cave B Estate Winery
Cave B Estate Winery is located in Quincy, Wash. in the Ancient Lakes American Viticulture Area (AVA). Our wines are produced from 100% estate-grown fruit from the more than 100 acres of vines that surround the winery. Visitors to the Quincy tasting room can enjoy our wines while experiencing the sweeping views of the Columbia River, wide-open skies and beautiful vineyards. Tasting rooms in Woodinville and the Tri-Cities (Kennewick) provide additional opportunities for wine lovers to taste our wines.
For more information visit: http://www.CaveB.com
Media Contact
Lisa Samuelson, Samuelson Communications, +1 (206) 954-2574, lisa@samuelsoncom.com
SOURCE Cave B Estate Winery
