The diverse slate of stars, led by actress and author Patricia Heaton, are helping spread joy this Christmas with unique gifts that change lives in the 100 countries where World Vision works

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded group of actors, authors, comedians and singers announce their support this holiday season for World Vision's work around the globe responding to life-saving needs in the wake of disasters and conflict, like the Ukraine Crisis, and helping empower communities to lift themselves out of poverty.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.