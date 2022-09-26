KENT’s line of men’s and women’s briefs, tees, and reusable totes is LA Compost verified and designed to break down in 90 days. Made with a proprietary blend of plant-based materials, including GOTS certified organic pima cotton, KENT eliminates the nee...

KENT’s line of men’s and women’s briefs, tees, and reusable totes is LA Compost verified and designed to break down in 90 days. Made with a proprietary blend of plant-based materials, including GOTS certified organic pima cotton, KENT eliminates the need for nylon, polyester or any other petrochemical-based fabrics.

The California-based Basics Brand Pitched to the Sharks Friday Night

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT, the world's first verified compostable clothing brand, was the first company to secure a deal on the live season premiere of Shark Tank.

