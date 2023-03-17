Joseph Black/WSP USA Senior Vice President and Rail Operations and Service Planning Team Lead (CNW Group/wsp usa)

 By WSP USA

Black directs the firm's Rail Operations and Service Planning team, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to this role.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, hired Joseph Black to join its national Transit and Rail business as senior vice president and lead for the rail operations and service planning team.

