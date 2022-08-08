WTIA (PRNewsFoto/Washington Technology Industry..)

 By Washington Technology Industry Association, Advocat, Pegasus Tech Ventures

Advocat Headed to San Francisco to Compete for a $1 Million Investment Prize

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced that Advocat won the Seattle regional Startup World Cup by Pegasus Tech Ventures. The head-to-head competition was held on August 4, 2022 at CoMotion UW Startup Hall. Advocat will move on to the Grand Finale in San Francisco on September 28-30, 2022 to compete for a $1 million investment prize from Pegasus Tech Ventures. 

