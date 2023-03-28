Ziad Ismail

Ziad Ismail

 By Xembly

Ismail brings over 20 years of executive experience to accelerate company's vision for an AI chief of staff for every worker

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xembly, an AI chief of staff, today announced that Ziad Ismail has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ismail will lead and scale Xembly's dynamic product and bold vision to reinvent work.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.