The direct-to-consumer Chinese food startup partners with Imaginary Ventures; debuts Chinese noodle kits, including new plant-based options in collaboration with Impossible Foods

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing direct-to-consumer Chinese food brand Xiao Chi Jie (XCJ) ー founded by second generation Chinese Americans Jennifer Liao and Caleb Wang ー has raised $10 million in their Series A financing round led by Imaginary Ventures, joining actor Simu Liu, Goldhouse Ventures, and Hyphen Capital along with founders Colin McCabe (Chopt), Jason Wang (Caviar), Gabi Lewis (Magic Spoon), Katrina Lake (Stitch Fix), Scott Cutler (StockX), Shan-lyn Ma (Zola), and more. The startup ships restaurant-quality soup dumplings and Chinese BBQ skewers nationwide, and today debuts new noodle kits which include a plant-based option developed in collaboration with Impossible Foods, featuring the brand's Impossible™ Pork product.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.